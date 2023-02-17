Menu

Canada

Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime falls to Medvedev 6-2, 6-4 in Rotterdam quarterfinals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2023 12:09 pm
Félix Auger-Aliassime’s bid for a second straight Rotterdam Open title came to an end Friday with a 6-2, 6-4 quarterfinal loss to Daniil Medvedev.

Auger-Aliassime won his first career ATP Tour title at the indoor tennis tournament last year. He went on to win three more indoor titles and help Canada to a Davis Cup championship in a breakout season.

On Friday, however, Medvedev proved more than a match for Auger-Aliassime and improved to 5-0 against the world No. 8 from Montreal.

The Russian veteran, who came into the tournament ranked No. 11 on the ATP Tour but was No. 1 as recently as Aug. 29, scored two straight breaks to take a 5-2 lead in the first set.

Read more: Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime reaches quarterfinals at Rotterdam Open

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Story continues below advertisement

Auger-Aliassime challenged to get back in the set, but Medvedev overcame double-break point in the eighth game, setting up set point with an ace then taking the set when Auger-Aliassime committed an unforced error.

The players exchanged breaks early in the second set, with Auger-Aliassime’s only break of the match levelling the set at 2-2.

Medvedev scored a key break in the seventh game when Auger-Aliassime hit a shot wide and held on for a win that took just over one hour 23 minutes to complete.

Medvedev will next face Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov, who advanced to the semifinals with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6) win over Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

TennisFelix Auger-AliassimeMen's tennisATP TourAuger-aliassimeRotterdam OpenRotterdam Open quarterfinals
© 2023 The Canadian Press

