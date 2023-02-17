Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Family Day 2023: What’s open and closed in London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 10:39 am
file. View image in full screen
file. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The February long weekend is on the horizon with Family Day on Monday. While families may be out looking for some good quality time this holiday Monday, some changes to hours of operation for select businesses and services are still set to come in London, Ont.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City on Monday, Feb. 20.

OPEN

Pharmacy/shopping

  • Shoppers Drug Mart locations at 510 Hamilton Rd. and 1225 Wonderland Rd. N. (Sherwood Forest Mall) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Byron location at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W. will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • All Rexall locations in London will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food/drink

  • The city is recommending residents check out Find it in London for a list of local businesses and restaurants to try something new this Family Day.

Story continues below advertisement

Municipal/recreation

Trending Now

Read more: City of London offers activities for Family Day

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Additionally, the City of London is hosting a number of local programs and activities this Family Day. From free pancake breakfasts to outdoor ice skating, check out the article for more information.

The London Transit Commission says buses will also be running on a holiday schedule on Feb. 20.

Story continues below advertisement

CLOSED

Pharmacy/shopping

  • Shoppers Drug Mart locations not mentioned above
  • CF Masonville Place
  • White Oaks Mall
  • Westmount Shopping Centre

Food/drink

  • All LCBO locations
  • All Beer Store locations
  • Labatt Brewery retail store
  • Most grocery store locations

Municipal/recreation

  • All city administrative offices will be closed on Monday including city hall, Citi Plaza, all Ontario Works offices, and the Provincial Offences Administrative Office.
  • Banks
  • Garbage collection
  • All London Public Library locations
  • While the Covent Garden Market will be closed on Monday, the Rotary Rink will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Did we miss something? Email news@980cfpl.ca and let us know!

London OntarioLdnontCity Of LondonFamily DayClosedOpen2023Feb. 20
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers