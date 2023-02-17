Family Day 2023: What’s open and closed in London, Ont.

The February long weekend is on the horizon with Family Day on Monday. While families may be out looking for some good quality time this holiday Monday, some changes to hours of operation for select businesses and services are still set to come in London, Ont.
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City on Monday, Feb. 20.
OPEN
Pharmacy/shopping
- Shoppers Drug Mart locations at 510 Hamilton Rd. and 1225 Wonderland Rd. N. (Sherwood Forest Mall) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Byron location at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W. will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- All Rexall locations in London will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Food/drink
- The city is recommending residents check out Find it in London for a list of local businesses and restaurants to try something new this Family Day.
Municipal/recreation
- Most movie theatres will be open across the city, call to confirm hours.
- Boler Mountain
- London Children’s Museum
- Fanshawe Conservation Area is offering a free Family Day event which includes a “birds of prey” show, excavation digs, and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Additionally, the City of London is hosting a number of local programs and activities this Family Day. From free pancake breakfasts to outdoor ice skating, check out the article for more information.
The London Transit Commission says buses will also be running on a holiday schedule on Feb. 20.
CLOSED
Pharmacy/shopping
- Shoppers Drug Mart locations not mentioned above
- CF Masonville Place
- White Oaks Mall
- Westmount Shopping Centre
Food/drink
- All LCBO locations
- All Beer Store locations
- Labatt Brewery retail store
- Most grocery store locations
Municipal/recreation
- All city administrative offices will be closed on Monday including city hall, Citi Plaza, all Ontario Works offices, and the Provincial Offences Administrative Office.
- Banks
- Garbage collection
- All London Public Library locations
- While the Covent Garden Market will be closed on Monday, the Rotary Rink will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.
