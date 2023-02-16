Kingston Police facing $1.3 million budgetary deficit for 2022

There’s no denying that it was an incredibly busy year for Kingston police, but at the police services board meeting Thursday it was learned the busy year also amounted to a large budgetary deficit.

Seven homicides, one large-scale investigation, a few major incidents and the freedom convoy were all contributing factors to the nearly $1.3 million dollar deficit. That’s up from around $350,000 the year before, but according to director of finance John Howes, the numbers point clearly to one major contributor.

“When you look at the overall deficit, Queen’s (University)can account for $1,228,000″

That total includes overtime and operating costs. While the university does provide the city with money to counteract any effect student street parties may have, the $150,000 the university provided this year is just a drop in the bucket. A report to the board showed that in the months of September and October, which typically include frosh week and homecoming, the police incurred $409,000 dollars in salaries and operating costs.

Story continues below advertisement

“So whether it be alumni, St. Lawrence College, people from other communities, we’re seeing people who just come to the event,” said Scott Fraser, acting chief, Kingston police.

In the fall and in the late winter, thousands of young people flocked to the streets for unsanctioned street parties with dozens of officers on hand trying to maintain safety. While the university provides money to the police to help out, Fraser says he’d like to see more deterrents from the university to help keep costs down.

When mayor Bryan Paterson questioned what the driving force behind the deficit is, acting chief Fraser explained that it comes down to the volume of activity in the city paired with less budget flexibility.

“A tighter overall budget. As we saw last year, as John (Howes) alluded to, there was some money in the budget that helped us offset the cost.”

Fraser says that the police are exploring different ways to cut down on the excessive costs relating to the party.

“Working with the city, working with all of our partners, working with Queen’s in relation to that event.”

There are other, new strategies that they’re looking to employ as well, but with St. Patrick’s day coming up, Fraser said they don’t want to give that away just yet.