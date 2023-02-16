B.C. judge orders former home of baseball-bat attacker to be sold, proceeds to victim

Send this page to someone via email

The house formerly belonging to Kristopher Teichrieb — the man who brutally beat a Kamloops teen with a baseball bat more than six years ago — will be sold, with the sale benefiting the victim’s family.

On Thursday morning, a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled that when Teichrieb sold his home to his parents for $1, he was trying to shield his assets from the impending civil liability.

In 2016, Teichrieb beat Jessie Simpson with a metal baseball bat.

Simpson, 18 years old at the time of the attack, suffered life-altering injuries and permanent brain damage.

Teichrieb eventually pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Story continues below advertisement

When Simpson’s mother sued Teichrieb on her son’s behalf, Teichrieb was found liable, and Simpson’s family was awarded almost $7 million.

1:33 Kamloops mother reacts to $7M damage award in son’s attack

However, the Simpsons haven’t seen any money. Teichrieb sold his Brocklehurst home — worth an estimated nearly $600,000 — for next to nothing.

By order of the judge, the house will go on the market in April and Teichrieb’s parents, who currently live there, will have to move out.

According to the judge, Teichrieb had to have known he would be facing both criminal and financial consequences which resulted in him looking to shield his assets.

In a message to Global News, Simpson’s mother said “finally, a bit of justice has been served.”

2:01 B.C. mother of 2016 beating victim prepares to welcome her son home