Canada

How the Liberals plan to overhaul the review process for wrongful convictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2023 1:10 pm
Click to play video: 'David Milgaard, wrongfully imprisoned for 23 years, dead at 69'
David Milgaard, wrongfully imprisoned for 23 years, dead at 69
WATCH ABOVE: David Milgaard, wrongfully imprisoned for 23 years, dead at 69 – May 16, 2022
New legislation introduced in the House of Commons today would make it easier and faster for people who may have been wrongfully convicted to have their cases reviewed.

The bill is dubbed “David and Joyce Milgaard’s Law,” named for the man who was released in 1980 after being wrongfully imprisoned for 23 years, and his mother who fought relentlessly to free him.

The government says it is rare for miscarriages of justice to occur but a formal process to review such cases is needed.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan sisters alleging wrongful murder conviction await bail hearing decision'
Saskatchewan sisters alleging wrongful murder conviction await bail hearing decision

The bill would establish an independent commission to review, investigate and decide which criminal cases should be sent back to the justice system.

The government says applicants for a review would have to first exhaust all their rights of appeal before applying to the independent commission.

Innocence Canada, the non-profit organization that advocates for the wrongfully convicted, says it has helped exonerate 24 people since 1993.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

