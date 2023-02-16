Saskatoon’s Circle Drive North Bridge sees February construction date

Send this page to someone via email

A nine-month-long rehabilitation project will begin on Saskatoon’s Circle Drive North Bridge on Feb. 28.

The westbound lanes will be shut down first and two-way traffic will be moved to the eastbound lanes.

“When construction wraps up on the westbound side of the bridge in approximately four months from now, it will then reopen to accommodate two-way traffic while work happens on the eastbound side,” says Todd Grabowski, engineering manager, asset preservation.

“It is unusual to start construction so early in the year, but because this is a major, months-long project on one of Saskatoon’s busiest roadways, we need to start early so we can finish during one construction season rather than extending the work over two.”

The city’s preservation plan found the need to rehabilitate the 40-year-old bridge.

“Certain elements of the bridge are nearing the end of their typical lifecycle, so this is a proactive construction project to ensure it lasts for years to come. Work will include replacing asphalt and barriers, improvements to drainage and concrete, and repairs to the piers and abutments.”

The city said the pedestrian bridge won’t be impacted, but added that Spadina Crescent will see a section close at some point in the construction process to allow for scaffolding.

“We know this construction project is going to be a pain in the asphalt because moving through this area of Circle Drive will be much slower than usual. We will continually monitor traffic and adjust signals throughout the city as necessary to minimize delays and disruptions as much as possible,” Grabowski says.