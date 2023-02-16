Simcoe County man $2.5M richer after New Year’s Eve lotto win

See more sharing options

Shane King, 54, of New Tecumseh, Ont., had a very happy end to 2022 after winning $2.5 million in the Lotto 6-49 Classic Jackpot on Dec. 31.

Ontario Lottery And Gaming Corporation (OLG) said in a statement King’s ticket was one of two that shared the $5-million jackpot.

The 54-year-old self-employed man said this is his first big win.

“I’ve been playing the lottery for about 10 years,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

OLG said in a statement that King was shocked and overwhelmed when he learned about his big win.

“The emotions really took over. I couldn’t believe it. I told my wife and she was so excited,” King said.

“I kept checking the ticket on my phone – not because I didn’t believe it, but because I wanted to see the $2.5 million prize amount!”

King says he plans to take his time to decide what to do with his win.

“I will talk to a financial advisor and think of my future,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Cookstown Mart on Queen Street in Cookstown.