Montreal makes ‘concrete step’ by purchasing land for future NDG nature park

The City of Montreal is closer to creating an official nature park of the St-Jacques escarpment in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) neighbourhood.

Montreal’s executive committee has promised the sum of $8.1 million to purchase two lots along St-Jacques Street.

Currently the site of two auto repair shops, this would be the third lot owned by the city next to the entrance to the La Falaise green space.

While the sale is still pending, this would be the location of the main entrance to the future nature park and the foot of the proposed Dalle park pedestrian bridge, according to the city.

“This is a concrete step. The city is putting its money where its mouth is actually ensuring that we have an entrance to the Falaise park from St. Jacques street,” NDG city councillor Peter McQueen said Thursday.

The news of the promised land purchase was uplifting for Lisa Mintz, a longtime activist and founder of Sauvons La Falaise group.

“I’m very enthusiastic. It is really nice to see something I’ve worked on for such a long time come to fruition,” Mintz said.

However Mintz stressed the importance of continuing to “keep moving things forward,” as there remains much work before an official nature park is built.

The biggest missing link remains the construction of the Dalle Park pedestrian and cycling bridge that would cross over Highway 20, connecting the Sud-Ouest boroughs and NDG.

According to McQueen the bridge linking the two areas is something much needed and long awaited for residents.

“The north south link is a key part. The residents of NDG are very keen on seeing this through,” McQueen said.

The walkway was left out of the final plans for the Turcot interchange, but in 2018 the then Quebec Liberal government announced the bridge would be built. The current CAQ government says discussions with the city are on going.

“The city is doing its part and of course we got to keep the pressure on, so the province does its part too,” McQueen said.

The city says it has pledged to spend $100 million towards the development of the La Falaise escarpment over the next 10 years.