Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Tractor trailer removed after January collision with Sorrento, B.C. home

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 8:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Semi removed from Shuswap home'
Semi removed from Shuswap home
Semi removed from Shuswap home
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Shuswap woman is one step closer to going home after a tractor trailer that slammed into her house at the end of January was finally removed.

Hilda Freimuth spent much of the day on Wednesday watching crews remove the semi-truck from the side of her Sorrento, B.C. home.

The tractor trailer was carrying electronics down the Trans-Canada Highway on the afternoon of Jan. 31 when it left the road and slammed into Freimuth’s attached garage.

“I’m getting better but [there’s] still a lot of trauma from that,” Freimuth said.
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Sorrento, B.C. woman wants improved highway safety after truck crashes into house

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

After more than two weeks out of her home, she’s relieved and happy the removal is going ahead.

Getting the truck out was a lengthy process. Crews first pulled out the trailer, hoisting it up to the highway above the home using a crane mounted on a towing vehicle.

Then heavy equipment was used to remove part of the roof of Freimuth’s home that the cab was under.

Trending Now

Read more: Semi-truck crashes into Vancouver Island home

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

By mid-afternoon, the truck’s cab had also been removed, freeing Freimuth’s vehicle and bringing her one step closer to returning home.

As Freimuth deals with the cleanup, she’s continuing to push the provincial Ministry of Transportation for a barrier between the homes on her street and the highway.

“We haven’t heard back from them. Hopefully, soon we’ll hear back from them to see if they could put up a barrier for us because our house and [the] house [next door] are a risk,” Freimuth said.
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Dump truck hits overpass in Richmond causing traffic disruption

Read next: Google AI chatbot Bard gives wrong answer, sending shares plummeting

Her neighbour says that previously there was another incident where a vehicle left the highway in this area, but in that case, the truck didn’t hit any of the homes.

“I absolutely think there should be a barrier; it just doesn’t seem safe at all,” said neighbour Adela Bergen.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Transportation told Global News virtually the same thing it said last week: that it is “reviewing the safety history of the area and is considering what other safety measures may be required at this location.”

Click to play video: 'Semi leaves highway, crashes into Sorrento, B.C. house'
Semi leaves highway, crashes into Sorrento, B.C. house
Highway 1Trans-Canada Highwayblind baysorrentoShuswap Newsbc highway safetySemi into HouseSemi Removed from House
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers