1 person taken to hospital after vehicle rolls over in Brampton, Ont: police

A road in Brampton, Ont., was closed for nearly two hours on Wednesday after a vehicle rolled over “several times,” police said.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Rutherford Road and Clarence Avenue area at around 3:23 p.m.

Police said a vehicle rolled over “several times.”

Officers said the driver was taken into custody for suspected impaired driving.

According to police, the driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway was closed for almost two hours, but has since reopened, officers said.

