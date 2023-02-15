Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

1 person taken to hospital after vehicle rolls over in Brampton, Ont: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 5:28 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Police say one person is dead and multiple people are injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving over a dozen people Saturday early morning in Brampton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Police say one person is dead and multiple people are injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving over a dozen people Saturday early morning in Brampton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
A road in Brampton, Ont., was closed for nearly two hours on Wednesday after a vehicle rolled over “several times,” police said.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Rutherford Road and Clarence Avenue area at around 3:23 p.m.

Police said a vehicle rolled over “several times.”

Officers said the driver was taken into custody for suspected impaired driving.

According to police, the driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway was closed for almost two hours, but has since reopened, officers said.

CrimeImpaired Drivingpeel regional policePRPvehicle rolloverImpaired driving Bramptonbrampton car rollovervehicle rollover brampton
