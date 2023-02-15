1 person taken to hospital after vehicle rolls over in Brampton, Ont: police

A road in Brampton, Ont., was closed for nearly two hours on Wednesday after a vehicle rolled over “several times,” police said.
Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Rutherford Road and Clarence Avenue area at around 3:23 p.m.
Police said a vehicle rolled over “several times.”
Read more: Toronto man handed life sentence for horrific attack on vulnerable senior
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Officers said the driver was taken into custody for suspected impaired driving.
Trending Now
According to police, the driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The roadway was closed for almost two hours, but has since reopened, officers said.
Comments