Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Brightening Barriers’ art exhibit to return to Barrie to spruce up fences again

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 3:22 pm
Garden Party by PRNT Collective at ​Michael & Marion’s 89 Bayfield St. in Barrie Ontario. View image in full screen
Garden Party by PRNT Collective at ​Michael & Marion’s 89 Bayfield St. in Barrie Ontario. Via City of Barrie Website
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

What started as a pandemic past time is now becoming an annual event, with applications opening for the third “Brightening Barriers” art display.

The Barrie outdoor art exhibition, which won the excellence award in neighbourhood development from the International Economic Development Council, has returned for the summer season.

“It came at a time when the construction in downtown was still underway, the lockdown was pretty deep at that point, and we really wanted to give the downtown and our community something bright and positive to sort of elevate spirits,” said Barrie Public Art Co-ordinator Carol-Ann Ryan.

“Initially, it was envisioned as a COVID recovery project, an opportunity to bring something cultural into the downtown that allowed for safe and passive enjoyment in our community.”

The Brightening Barriers project pairs artists with downtown Barrie businesses to turn patio fencing into art.

Story continues below advertisement

“By having original works of art displayed on the patio fencing in front of our downtown businesses and restaurants, we actually used the physical barrier as a method to bring people together again in a safe way in the outdoors,” Ryan said.

Read more: Barrie, Ont. Brightening Barriers art exhibit honoured by International Economic Development Council

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The Land Between Rama and Barrie I & II by The Birdbath Collaboration outside​ North Country 10 Dunlop Street East in Barrie Ontario. View image in full screen
The Land Between Rama and Barrie I & II by The Birdbath Collaboration outside​ North Country 10 Dunlop Street East in Barrie Ontario. Via City of Barrie Website
It’s a Dog’s Life by Christina Luck outside Kenzington Burger Bar 40 Dunlop Street East in Barrie Ontario. View image in full screen
It’s a Dog’s Life by Christina Luck outside Kenzington Burger Bar 40 Dunlop Street East in Barrie Ontario. Via City of Barrie Website

The city is looking for submissions from artists in Barrie and the wider Simcoe County region and said the artwork needs to be made of materials that can withstand the elements.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We’re looking for submissions from professional artists who work in a variety of mediums. We’re looking for unique artwork that is vibrant, that semantically is community friendly, and that really shows the strength of our artistic community,” said Ryan.

In 2023, the exhibition will feature six newly commissioned works of art on display from May 19 to September 29, 2023.

Submissions will be accepted until 5 p.m. on March 13, 2023. Selected artists will be compensated for their work.

Additional details on submission eligibility and requirements can be found on the City of Barrie’s website.

ArtBarrieCity Of BarrieSimcoe CountyBarrie ArtArt BarrieBrightening BarriersBrightening Barriers BarrieCarol-Ann Ryan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers