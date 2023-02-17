‘Brightening Barriers’ art exhibit to return to Barrie to spruce up fences again

Send this page to someone via email

What started as a pandemic past time is now becoming an annual event, with applications opening for the third “Brightening Barriers” art display.

The Barrie outdoor art exhibition, which won the excellence award in neighbourhood development from the International Economic Development Council, has returned for the summer season.

“It came at a time when the construction in downtown was still underway, the lockdown was pretty deep at that point, and we really wanted to give the downtown and our community something bright and positive to sort of elevate spirits,” said Barrie Public Art Co-ordinator Carol-Ann Ryan.

“Initially, it was envisioned as a COVID recovery project, an opportunity to bring something cultural into the downtown that allowed for safe and passive enjoyment in our community.”

The Brightening Barriers project pairs artists with downtown Barrie businesses to turn patio fencing into art.

“By having original works of art displayed on the patio fencing in front of our downtown businesses and restaurants, we actually used the physical barrier as a method to bring people together again in a safe way in the outdoors,” Ryan said.

The city is looking for submissions from artists in Barrie and the wider Simcoe County region and said the artwork needs to be made of materials that can withstand the elements.

“We’re looking for submissions from professional artists who work in a variety of mediums. We’re looking for unique artwork that is vibrant, that semantically is community friendly, and that really shows the strength of our artistic community,” said Ryan.

In 2023, the exhibition will feature six newly commissioned works of art on display from May 19 to September 29, 2023.

Submissions will be accepted until 5 p.m. on March 13, 2023. Selected artists will be compensated for their work.

Additional details on submission eligibility and requirements can be found on the City of Barrie’s website.