Crime

Curfew check leads to gun arrest in Portage la Prairie: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 4:02 pm
Police in Portage la Prairie say a man has been charged after offices allegedly found him carrying a loaded, sawed-off rifle.
Police in Portage la Prairie say a man has been charged after offices allegedly found him carrying a loaded, sawed-off rifle. RCMP
A man has been charged after police say they seized a loaded, sawed-off rifle during a curfew check in Portage la Prairie.

Police say officers went to a man’s home to check that he was abiding by a court-imposed curfew around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

They say the man, who they allege had also been caught breaking conditions the night before, was not at home.

Officers allegedly later found the man walking on 9th Street  NW. Police say the suspect ran away but was arrested after a brief foot chase.

In a release Wednesday investigators say a search of the man found a loaded, sawed-off rifle, ammunition and a small amount of meth.

A 24-year-old man from Portage la Prairie is facing a number of charges including carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.

 

Winnipeg crimeMethGunPortage la PrairiePortage la Prairie RCMP
