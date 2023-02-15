Vancouver city council to decide fate of single-use cup fee

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver city council will be deciding on the future of its single-use cups fee Wednesday after a motion was made to scrap it.

Coun. Rebecca Bligh put forward the motion to remove the fee saying that it has done little to change consumer habits.

The 25-cent fee came into effect in January of 2022, with the goal of getting more people to choose re-useable cups and reduce waste.

The motion states that the fee hurts low-income residents more than others. If the motion passes on Feb. 15, the fee will be abolished by June 1, 2023.

Ian Tostenson, BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association’s president and CEO, told Global News that while minimizing the footprint on the environment and climate is important, the fee was not the “right way to do it.”

“It’s our responsibility from an environmental point of view, but this wasn’t the way to do it. To penalize your customer and to have to try and explain to them the 25-cent fee is really a tough one,” he said.

“The environment is our number one responsibility and there’s a lot of businesses that are doing this despite city hall and are really interested in their footprint.

“We believe it’s all about consumer education and consumer engagement.”

Also on Wednesday, Loblaw Companies announced it will be transitioning away from single-use plastic bags for all of B.C. beginning Thursday.

That will include all locations of Real Canadian Superstore, Your Independent Grocer, Real Canadian Liquor Store, Extra Foods and PC Express across the province.

“We are a purpose-led organization, with a goal to help Canadians live life well. Our commitment to reduce our carbon footprint is an important part of that,” said Robert Sawyer, Loblaw Companies Limited’s COO.

“Our efforts to remove single-use plastic bags from our stores have already resulted in 13 billion fewer bags going to landfill. But we know there’s more work to be done.”

Loblaw customers are encouraged to bring their own bags to stores, but there will also be a variety of reusable alternatives available at checkout lanes, according to the company.