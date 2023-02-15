Liberal MP may not vote for party’s language bill due to changes made by Bloc, Tories

Send this page to someone via email

A Liberal member of Parliament says it would be difficult to support his government’s official languages bill because of changes the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois have made to it, which he believes could reduce English services in Quebec.

Anthony Housefather says he hopes he’s able to support Bill C-13 — which is aimed at protecting French by recognizing its status as minority language.

The bill is currently in front of a House of Commons committee.

Several amendments have been passed by the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois that Housefather believes will reduce the rights of Quebec’s English-speaking communities because they make reference to the province’s Bill 96.

The Quebec law was adopted in May and requires all provincial businesses to operate in French.

Housefather says he’s very concerned that the changes could reduce the rights of his people in his riding who speak English.