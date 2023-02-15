Menu

Canada

Transportation safety board releases report into Yarker, Ont. plane crash

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 12:11 pm
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has released its report on a September 2022 plane crash near Yarker, Ont.
New details have emerged regarding a September 2022 plane crash in Yarker, Ont., as the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has released its report on the incident.

The plane crash, which happened Sept. 24, involved a privately registered Quad City Ultralight Aircraft Corporation Challenger II advanced ultralight aircraft. It departed from a private grass runway near Yarker for a daytime visual flight to the nearby Westport/Rideau Lakes Aerodrome. The pilot was the only occupant aboard the plane.

While the aircraft was in flight, a door opened, and the pilot conducted a precautionary landing in a farmer’s field near Bobs Lake, east of Parham, Ont., the report says.

It adds that after landing, the pilot called the aircraft owner, who was waiting at the Westport/Rideau Lakes Aerodrome, and asked that he come to the field to help with the repair of the door.

Once repairs to the plane were made, the pilot resumed the flight back to the aerodrome. But once it returned to the air, the plane engine was heard producing a sputtering sound and then stopping. The aircraft was seen rapidly falling and rolling before hitting the ground in a wooded area. The pilot was killed.

The report says there was no post-impact fire, but the plane was destroyed by the impact. There was no emergency locator transmitter on board, and according to the report, none was required by regulation.

The pilot had held a pilot permit for an ultra-light aeroplane since January 2008 and an instructor rating since June 2011.

The investigation found no indication that the pilot’s performance was degraded by fatigue or other physiological issues.

The report adds that the weather was suitable for the flight and was not considered a factor in the incident.

OntarioInvestigationPlane CrashTransportation Safety BoardPlaneReportYarker
