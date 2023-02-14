Observatory near Penticton, B.C. seeks land-use extension

Send this page to someone via email

The Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory (DRAO) has been the centre of more than 50 years of astronomical science and technology development.

On Monday, the BC NDP tabled legislation to allow the continued operation of the facility near Penticton, B.C.

The ‘Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 (Bill 6)’ will allow the continuation of special protections for the federal research observatory.

“The proposed legislation will permit the extension of a unique land-use contract within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen,” read the Ministry of Municipal Affairs statement.

“Which minimizes disruption to the observatory by limiting the number of nearby housing developments and by placing restrictions on household electrical devices that could cause radio-frequency interference.”

If passed, the legislation allows the land-use contract to be extended for 10 years.

In an email to Global News, The National Research Council (NRC) of Canada said they are aware of the recent introduction of the provincial legislation.

The NRC added that it will be “watching with interest.”

According to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, the proposed legislation follows a request by the federal government and is supported by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS).

In addition, the ministry says 21 First Nations were consulted about the proposed extension.

“LUC-6-D provides protections for the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory (DRAO) against development within a certain perimeter that may increase radio signals that would interfere with their operations that a typical zoning bylaw cannot duplicate,” said Bill Newell, with the RDOS, in a statement

“The federal government has been working with the province on how best to protect the observatory. The Regional District is aware of the discussions and has no objection to the extension of LUC-6-D.”

Meanwhile, land-use contracts in B.C. are set to expire in 2024. However, this new legislation may act as an exemption.