Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 injured in Highway 2 crash near Okotoks, Alta.

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 8:26 pm
A STARS air ambulance helicopter is pictured landing on Highway 2 near Okotoks, Alta., on Feb. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
A STARS air ambulance helicopter is pictured landing on Highway 2 near Okotoks, Alta., on Feb. 14, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people are injured following a collision on Highway 2 north of Okotoks, Alta.

511 Alberta said the collision in the northbound lane of Highway 2 near Highway 552 happened around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Images from the scene appeared to show one vehicle facing southbound and another vehicle was on its side, with debris spread along a stretch of the highway.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fatal crash closes highway south of Calgary

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

STARS air ambulance landed on the site of the accident after being dispatched to the scene just before 6 p.m., blocking northbound lanes of traffic.

Trending Now

Alberta Health Services EMS confirmed to Global News two people were injured. One person was in life-threatening condition and another person was in non-life-threatening condition, and both were being transported to hospital.

More to come…

Emergency crews were on the scene of a collision on Feb. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were on the scene of a collision on Feb. 14, 2023. Global News
Calgary TrafficSTARS Air AmbulanceAlberta trafficAlberta crashHighway 2 CrashAlberta Health Services EMSOkotoks crashOkotoks collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers