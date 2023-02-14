2 injured in Highway 2 crash near Okotoks, Alta.

Two people are injured following a collision on Highway 2 north of Okotoks, Alta.
511 Alberta said the collision in the northbound lane of Highway 2 near Highway 552 happened around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Images from the scene appeared to show one vehicle facing southbound and another vehicle was on its side, with debris spread along a stretch of the highway.
Read more: Fatal crash closes highway south of Calgary
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
STARS air ambulance landed on the site of the accident after being dispatched to the scene just before 6 p.m., blocking northbound lanes of traffic.
Alberta Health Services EMS confirmed to Global News two people were injured. One person was in life-threatening condition and another person was in non-life-threatening condition, and both were being transported to hospital.
More to come…
Comments