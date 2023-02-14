N.S. man dead after suspected ‘medical event’ prior to highway crash

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say a man in his 60s died in a crash on a highway just outside of Digby, and suspect a “medical event” had happened just before.

A single-vehicle crash happened at around 1:40 p.m. on Monday, on Hwy. 101 Joggins Bridge, police said, when a pick-up truck left the roadway and drove into a guardrail.

A 65-year-old man, who was the driver of the pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was from Annapolis Royal, N.S., police said.

The passenger was a 62-year-old woman from Weymouth, and was uninjured.

“Investigators believe that the driver suffered a medical event prior to the collision occurring and the investigation is ongoing,” read the release.

The highway was closed for about three hours while an investigation took place, but had since reopened.