Canada

N.S. man dead after suspected ‘medical event’ prior to highway crash

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 3:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: February 14'
Global News Morning Halifax: February 14
Global News Morning Halifax: February 14
Nova Scotia RCMP say a man in his 60s died in a crash on a highway just outside of Digby, and suspect a “medical event” had happened just before.

A single-vehicle crash happened at around 1:40 p.m. on Monday, on Hwy. 101 Joggins Bridge, police said, when a pick-up truck left the roadway and drove into a guardrail.

A 65-year-old man, who was the driver of the pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was from Annapolis Royal, N.S., police said.

Read more: Man charged after use of credit cards stolen from Halifax home: police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The passenger was a 62-year-old woman from Weymouth, and was uninjured.

“Investigators believe that the driver suffered a medical event prior to the collision occurring and the investigation is ongoing,” read the release.

The highway was closed for about three hours while an investigation took place, but had since reopened.

