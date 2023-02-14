Menu

Canada

Calgary Stampeders sign defensive lineman Julian Howsare on Day 1 of CFL free agency

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2023 3:23 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) throws the ball under pressure from Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive end Julian Howsare (95) during second half football action in the 108th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, December 12, 2021. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) throws the ball under pressure from Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive end Julian Howsare (95) during second half football action in the 108th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, December 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Calgary Stampeders signed American defensive end Julian Howsare on Tuesday.

Contract details weren’t immediately known. The move came on the first day of CFL free agency.

Howsare, 30, joins the Stampeders after four seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

READ MORE: Dickenson dives into CFL free agency in 1st year as Calgary Stampeders’ GM

He appeared in 62 career regular-season games, registering 112 tackles (10 for loss), five special-teams tackles, 21 sacks, three knockdowns, one forced fumble and two interceptions.

He has also participated in the post-season in each of his four CFL campaigns, amassing 25 tackles including a tackle for loss, two sacks, one special-teams tackle, one fumble recovery and one knockdown in eight games.

Story continues below advertisement

Before joining the Ticats, Howsare spent time in the NFL with the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks. He dressed for two games with the Jets in 2016.

