Health

Vancouver city council approves $2.8M in funding for mental health services

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 5:26 pm
Vancouver city council approved funding for mental health services. View image in full screen
Vancouver city council approved funding for mental health services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver city council voted Tuesday morning to provide $2.8 million in funding for mental health services.

Most of the grant is awarded to Vancouver Coastal Health to hire additional mental health nurses to be teamed with Vancouver police officers.

This will be part of a program to respond to mental health 911 calls.

Read more: City, Vancouver police and B.C. gov announce new annual grant to support mental health services, public safety

Read next: How rising food prices make eating healthy a big-time struggle for some Canadians

The rest of the money will be used to establish non-police de-escalation services and strengthen Indigenous supports, according to the report.

Funding to hire mental health workers in Vancouver
Funding to hire mental health workers in Vancouver

Funding for the grant was enabled by a Vancouver city council motion last November entitled Enabling the Requisitioning and Hiring of 100 New Police Officers and 100 Mental Health Nurses.

Stacy Ashton, chair of the BC Crisis Line Network, expressed concern in council Tuesday that only 10 full-time employees were requested for the co-response psychiatric nurse teams, “which is a lot less than the 100 psychiatric nurses that were envisioned by the original motion.”

The recommended grant funding also includes hiring 58 positions but Ashton said 32 of those are recommended for non-police de-escalation units.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim announces funding for hiring 58 mental health workers
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim announces funding for hiring 58 mental health workers

However, the city said that in future years the annual grant to Vancouver Coastal Health will grow to $8 million and “may be used for more proactive and preventative services over time.”

The city is still committed to hiring 100 new police officers, which the city said will bolster “Vancouver’s frontline mental health and public safety response.”

