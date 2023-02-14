Menu

Canada

Laval, Que. police investigate after construction worker dies following 6-storey plunge

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 4:18 pm
A condo building under construction in Laval was the scene of a tragedy on Monday after a worker fell from the sixth floor on Monday and died of his injuries. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
A condo building under construction in Laval was the scene of a tragedy on Monday after a worker fell from the sixth floor on Monday and died of his injuries. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Courtesy TVA
Laval, Que., police are investigating after a 41-year-old man fell six-storeys to his death on Monday while working at a construction site in the city’s Fabreville district.

Laval police spokesperson Erika Landry said a 911 call reporting the fall from a condo building under construction at 3480 St-Elzéar Blvd. Ouest was received at 1 p.m.

When officers arrived on location, they attempted to revive the victim.

“Unfortunately his death was pronounced at the scene,” Landry wrote in an email to Global News.

A police perimeter that was set up to allow for the investigation was lifted at 4:30 p.m.

Landry said police are investigating to shed light on the circumstances leading up to the fall and to determine whether any criminal elements were at play.

The Quebec coroner’s office, as well as the workers safety and insurance board – the CNESST – are also looking into the incident.

Cindy L’Heureux, a  spokesperson for the CNESST, said two of its investigators are on the case and were on location on Tuesday.

L’Heureux said the CNESST ordered a work stoppage on both the sixth and seventh floors for Monday and Tuesday, and that further decisions could be rendered if need be.

She specified, however, that the site was empty, as workers were sent home after the fall on Monday. The employer also gave them the day off on Tuesday.

L’Heureux said the victim was an employee of Cordero Construction and the building contractor is EMD Batimo.

