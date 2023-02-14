Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot by occupant of speeding vehicle after gesturing at it: York Regional Police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 2:45 pm
Police on the scene of the shooting reported in Schomberg on Feb. 12. View image in full screen
Police on the scene of the shooting reported in Schomberg on Feb. 12. Bill Barker / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times by the passenger of a speeding vehicle while walking his dog in York Region

York Regional Police said the shooting was reported before 9 a.m. on Sunday, somewhere on Centre Street in Schomberg, Ont., north of Vaughan.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Insp. Jim Killby said a 65-year-old man was walking his dog for exercise in the morning when a vehicle sped past him.

“He innocently gestured towards the vehicle at which point the vehicle turned around, drove at him and the front passenger fired several times from a firearm at him,” Killby said.

Read more: Police say victim in hospital after shooting in rural area of York Region

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The man is in hospital and remains in critical condition. He is “fighting for his life at this very moment,” police said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are urging witnesses or anyone with video footage to come forward as they investigate the “cowardly act.”

Those with footage between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Feb. 12 in the area bound by Highway 50, Highway 9, Highway 400 and Lloydtown-Aurora Road are asked to contact police.

Killby said he was “stunned” by the violence, saying it was attempted murder and not road rage.

Police said there was “no connection” between the victim and the suspect vehicle.

An image of the vehicle York Regional Police said was involved with an alleged drive-by shooting. View image in full screen
An image of the vehicle York Regional Police said was involved with an alleged drive-by shooting. YRP Youtube/Screenshot
CrimeShootingYork Regional PoliceYRPKing Townshipyork region shootingSchoburg
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers