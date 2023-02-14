Man shot by occupant of speeding vehicle after gesturing at it: York Regional Police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times by the passenger of a speeding vehicle while walking his dog in York Region

York Regional Police said the shooting was reported before 9 a.m. on Sunday, somewhere on Centre Street in Schomberg, Ont., north of Vaughan.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Insp. Jim Killby said a 65-year-old man was walking his dog for exercise in the morning when a vehicle sped past him.

“He innocently gestured towards the vehicle at which point the vehicle turned around, drove at him and the front passenger fired several times from a firearm at him,” Killby said.

The man is in hospital and remains in critical condition. He is “fighting for his life at this very moment,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are urging witnesses or anyone with video footage to come forward as they investigate the “cowardly act.”

Those with footage between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Feb. 12 in the area bound by Highway 50, Highway 9, Highway 400 and Lloydtown-Aurora Road are asked to contact police.

Killby said he was “stunned” by the violence, saying it was attempted murder and not road rage.

Police said there was “no connection” between the victim and the suspect vehicle.