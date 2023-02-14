‘Public safety’ pilot project coming to Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial and municipal officials are rolling out a pilot project “addressing public safety in Calgary’s inner city” Tuesday afternoon.

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis, Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, Calgary Police Service Chief Mark Neufeld and Alberta Sheriffs acting chief Bob Andrews will all be in attendance at the CPS East Village Safety Hub for the announcement.

That press conference will be streamed in this story at 2 p.m.

The pilot project comes two weeks after the province announced a similar initiative in Edmonton, pairing Alberta Sheriffs with Edmonton Police Service patrols downtown for a 15-week pilot project due to start in late February.

Story continues below advertisement

One Edmonton housing advocate told Global News said the province’s plan for that city was not an answer to community wellbeing.

“All that more enforcement does on the streets is it either hides or moves around a problem, but it makes no contribution to resolving the problem,” said Jim Gurnett of the Edmonton Coalition on Housing and Homelessness on Feb. 2.

— with files from Emily Mertz, Global News