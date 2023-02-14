COVID-19: HKPR reports 2 new hospitalizations, outbreak at Ross Memorial Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports no new COVID-19 deaths, and 79 new lab-confirmed cases including two new hospitalizations over the past week.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Tuesday reported the following data covering Feb. 5-11 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 87 — up from 61 reported on Feb. 7. Among the 87 active lab-confirmed cases, 58 are in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 24 are in Northumberland County and five are in Haliburton County.

(Note: The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.)

Deaths: 160 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — two deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were recently added to the database but did not occur in the last week. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 96 deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 10 in Haliburton County and 54 in Northumberland County.

Hospitalized cases: There were two new hospitalizations and no new intensive care admission since the Jan. 31 update. There were 257 hospitalized cases in 2022 and a total of 469 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There were 40 ICU admissions in 2022. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported eight inpatients with COVID-19 around noontime Tuesday.

(Note: The health unit says there may be “reporting lags” on deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions that may not be included at the time of the dashboard publishing.)

Cumulative cases: 476 so far in 2023. There were 7,815 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 12,597 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes leads 2023 totals with 276 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 60 lab-confirmed cases in 2023.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only in “high-risk settings.” New outbreaks since Feb. 7:

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay — declared Feb. 10 on the medical north unit.

in Lindsay — declared Feb. 10 on the medical north unit. Regency Manor long-term care home in Lindsay — declared Feb. 10.

Other active outbreaks:

Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay (Units 9A/4C, 6E and 1D) — outbreaks declared on Feb. 6. Ontario’s database for cases at provincial jails reported 12 active cases among inmates as of Feb. 8 (most recent data).

in Lindsay (Units 9A/4C, 6E and 1D) — outbreaks declared on Feb. 6. Ontario’s database for cases at provincial jails reported 12 active cases among inmates as of Feb. 8 (most recent data). County Estates Retirement Home in Lindsay — Facility-wide outbreak declared Jan. 31

in Lindsay — Facility-wide outbreak declared Jan. 31 Golden Plough Lodge long-term care home in Cobourg — declared Jan. 30.

Vaccination

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment, call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

This month and in March the GoVaxx bus will be visiting Northumberland and Haliburton counties offering first, second, third or fourth doses. Walk-ins are welcome or book an appointment.

In Northumberland County the bus will make stops from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 3 at Northumberland Mall in Cobourg.

In Haliburton County, the bus stops from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be Feb. 19 and Feb. 21 at Haliburton Welcome Centre in Haliburton.