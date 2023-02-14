Strong wind gusts, warm temperatures expected for Toronto on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, warning of strong winds expected to hit the city on Wednesday.

The weather agency issued the statement Tuesday morning, saying strong wind gusts near 80 km/h are expected to begin on Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada said high winds “may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds,” the statement read.

According to the agency, the strong winds will continue into early Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada said temperatures are expected to “soar into the low to mid double digits on Wednesday,” making it feel like late March or early April, and creating “gusty conditions.”

