Weather

Strong wind gusts, warm temperatures expected for Toronto on Wednesday

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 1:07 pm
Birds swim in the cold waters of Lake Ontario overlooking the city of Toronto skyline in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, January 24, 2019. View image in full screen
Birds swim in the cold waters of Lake Ontario overlooking the city of Toronto skyline in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, January 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, warning of strong winds expected to hit the city on Wednesday.

The weather agency issued the statement Tuesday morning, saying strong wind gusts near 80 km/h are expected to begin on Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada said high winds “may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds,” the statement read.

Trending Now

According to the agency, the strong winds will continue into early Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada said temperatures are expected to “soar into the low to mid double digits on Wednesday,” making it feel like late March or early April, and creating “gusty conditions.”

Environment CanadaSpecial Weather StatementToronto weatherWind GustsToronto Hot WeatherToronto wind gustswind gusts toronto
