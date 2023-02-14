London, Ont. man facing several assault charges, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man is facing multiple charges in connection with an assault in the north end of the city.

In the early hours on Saturday, police said a man became involved in a verbal altercation with a woman he knew inside a home on Huron Street.

According to police, the man assaulted the woman several times while uttering death threats. The victim fled to the upper level of the home and alerted another female of the assault.

Police say the suspect approached the two women while in possession of a knife and reportedly pushed one of them to the ground.

The two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said that when police arrived, the suspect fled the home but was later located in the area of Victoria Street and Linwood Avenue, “where he actively resisted arrest.”

A 48-year-old London man has been charged with the following offences:

assault causing bodily harm

assault by suffocation

resisting arrest

assault

assault with a weapon

uttering threats of death or bodily harm

The accused is expected to appear in court on March 15.