Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Funeral for former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion to be held Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2023 6:23 am
Click to play video: 'Funeral for Hazel McCallion to be held Tuesday'
Funeral for Hazel McCallion to be held Tuesday
WATCH: The province will honour Mississauga's longest-serving mayor on Tuesday, a day that what would have been her 102nd birthday. Brittany Rosen has more details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hazel McCallion, a political powerhouse and the longtime former mayor of Mississauga, Ont., is set to be remembered at a state funeral today.

The service, which will take place at an arena in the city west of Toronto, is being held on what would have been McCallion’s 102nd birthday.

She died at her home on Jan. 29 — family friend Jim Murray said she died of pancreatic cancer, which she was diagnosed with around Christmas.

Known affectionately as “Hurricane Hazel,” McCallion developed a legacy of no-nonsense advocacy during more than three decades as mayor of one of Canada’s fastest-growing cities.

Trending Now

Read more: Funeral for Hazel McCallion, former Mississauga mayor, to be held Feb. 14

Read next: ‘We kind of missed the landing’: Alberta premier on awkward handshake with prime minister

She was widely respected by politicians across the spectrum and was even more revered by constituents, who voted her in to office with landslide victories for 12 successive terms.

Story continues below advertisement

McCallion ultimately decided to bow out of municipal politics at the age of 93, leaving the mayor’s office 36 years after she was first elected.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has described her as the definition of a public servant, having led the transformation of the city west of Toronto into a major urban centre.

Mississauga is now the third largest city in Ontario and the sixth largest in Canada, with a population of more than 700,000 as of 2021.

MississaugaHazel McCallionHurricane HazelHazel McCallion funeralHazel McCallion Mississauga mayorHazel McCallion former Mississauga mayorHazel McCallion funeral mississauga
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers