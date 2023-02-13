Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence, registration as automated plate readers rolled out

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 4:26 pm
Wellington OPP say distraction thefts occur in stores or parking lots and they are reminding the public to remain vigilant following an incident in Fergus in January. View image in full screen
Wellington OPP say distraction thefts occur in stores or parking lots and they are reminding the public to remain vigilant following an incident in Fergus in January. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are reminding residents to register their vehicles and make sure their licences are up-to-date as a new automated licence plate reader is rolled out to cruisers across the province.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the system — Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) — flagged 32 veicles during a 22 minutes traffic stop in Mississauga.

Read more: 1 in life-threatening condition, suspect arrested after Scarborough stabbing

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The force said the system identified one suspended driver, four unlicenced drivers and 27 vehicles with expired registrations.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the system has been available for a few years, but is now being rolled out across the province.

Trending Now

“Go online and renew your registration,” Schmidt said. “If your license has expired, you better not be on the road. And if you are the system’s going to catch it anyways.”

Story continues below advertisement

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceALPRautomated licence plate readerlicence plate readerlicence plate registrationopp alpr
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers