Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence, registration as automated plate readers rolled out

Send this page to someone via email

Police are reminding residents to register their vehicles and make sure their licences are up-to-date as a new automated licence plate reader is rolled out to cruisers across the province.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the system — Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) — flagged 32 veicles during a 22 minutes traffic stop in Mississauga.

The force said the system identified one suspended driver, four unlicenced drivers and 27 vehicles with expired registrations.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the system has been available for a few years, but is now being rolled out across the province.

“Go online and renew your registration,” Schmidt said. “If your license has expired, you better not be on the road. And if you are the system’s going to catch it anyways.”

Story continues below advertisement