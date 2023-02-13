Manitoba opens up free ice fishing this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans who want to try their hand at ice fishing can do so for free this coming weekend.

The Manitoba government says anglers will be allowed to fish without a licence Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“Everyone can enjoy ice fishing for free this weekend without requiring an angling licence,” Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt said in a release.



“There’s no better way to spend a winter day in Manitoba than ice fishing with family and friends, while also enjoying free admission to provincial parks during the month of February.”

The only exception is in national parks, where a federal angling licence will still be required.

More information on Manitoba’s angling regulations can be found on the province’s website.