Canada

Sudden death investigation launched in Elgin County, OPP say

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 10:30 am
opp View image in full screen
OPP cruiser. OPP

OPP are investigating a sudden death after a body was located in a vehicle in Elgin County over the weekend.

On Saturday around 9:45 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the On Route Service Centre, on the Eastbound Highway 401, in the municipality of Dutton-Dunwich.

According to police, the responding officer located a deceased individual in the vehicle.

Investigators have deemed the death non-suspicious and the deceased has been identified as a 49-year-old of Tibury, Ont.

The investigation is ongoing.

