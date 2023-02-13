Sudden death investigation launched in Elgin County, OPP say

OPP are investigating a sudden death after a body was located in a vehicle in Elgin County over the weekend.
On Saturday around 9:45 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the On Route Service Centre, on the Eastbound Highway 401, in the municipality of Dutton-Dunwich.
According to police, the responding officer located a deceased individual in the vehicle.
Investigators have deemed the death non-suspicious and the deceased has been identified as a 49-year-old of Tibury, Ont.
The investigation is ongoing.
