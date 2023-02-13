1 in life-threatening condition, another in hospital after Scarborough stabbing

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man and another victim have been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Scarborough on Monday morning.

Investigators said they responded to reports of a stabbing on Amberjack Boulevard, near Bellamy and Ellesmere roads, at around 6 a.m.

Police said there were reports of an argument at a residence.

Paramedics said they transported a man in his 30s to a trauma centre in serious, life-threatening condition.

Another person was also taken to hospital but with minor injuries, paramedics said.

STABBING:(UPDATE)

Bellamy Rd N & Amberjack Blvd

-reports that 2 ppl were in an argument at a residence

-other party has been transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries#GO343837

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 13, 2023