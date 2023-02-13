Menu

Crime

1 in life-threatening condition, another in hospital after Scarborough stabbing

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 8:53 am
Toronto police tape. View image in full screen
Toronto police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Toronto police say a man and another victim have been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Scarborough on Monday morning.

Investigators said they responded to reports of a stabbing on Amberjack Boulevard, near Bellamy and Ellesmere roads, at around 6 a.m.

Police said there were reports of an argument at a residence.

Paramedics said they transported a man in his 30s to a trauma centre in serious, life-threatening condition.

Another person was also taken to hospital but with minor injuries, paramedics said.

