Windsor, Ont. police officer suspended after being charged with impaired driving in Chatham

Poice in Chatham-Kent, Ont., say an off-duty police officer from Windsor has been charged with impaired driving.
Police say around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop in downtown Chatham.
The driver of the vehicle was a Windsor police constable. He was arrested and charged.
Read more: Chatham-Kent constable demoted after pleading guilty to Police Services Act charges
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
The Windsor Police Service has suspended the officer.
Four months ago, on Oct. 3, 2022, the same officer was charged with impaired driving after Windsor police arrested him following a collision in downtown Windsor.
He had been reassigned to administrative duties since the previous incident.
Comments