Homeowner charged with arson, fraud after house fire in Okno, Man.

Police have laid fraud and arson charges in connection with a house fire in Okno, Man. last month.

Police and emergency crews were called to a fire at the home on Lilac Drive around 1:15 a.m. Jan. 20.

No one was injured, but police say the home suffered “extensive damage” in the blaze.

Police say an investigation with help from the local fire department found the fire was deliberately set.

A 28-year-old woman, described as the property owner, has been charged with arson for a fraudulent purpose and fraud over $5,000.

Okno is roughly 130 km north of Winnipeg.

View image in full screen Fire crews were called tot he blaze early Jan. 20. RCMP/Handout

On Jan 20, Gimli #rcmpmb responded to a report of a house fire on Lilac Dr in Okno. The fire was determined to be deliberately set. On Feb 8, the home owner, 28yo Stacy Irvine, was arrested & charged w/ Arson & Fraud over $5000. Her next court appearance is March 20 in Gimli. pic.twitter.com/nT0d1feSv6 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 10, 2023