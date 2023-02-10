Menu

Crime

Homeowner charged with arson, fraud after house fire in Okno, Man.

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 6:35 pm
A 28-year old woman has been charged in connection with a house fire on Lilac Drive in Okno, Man. in January. View image in full screen
A 28-year old woman has been charged in connection with a house fire on Lilac Drive in Okno, Man. in January. RCMP/Handout

Police have laid fraud and arson charges in connection with a house fire in Okno, Man. last month.

Police and emergency crews were called to a fire at the home on Lilac Drive around 1:15 a.m. Jan. 20.

No one was injured, but police say the home suffered “extensive damage” in the blaze.

Police say an investigation with help from the local fire department found the fire was deliberately set.

A 28-year-old woman, described as the property owner, has been charged with arson for a fraudulent purpose and fraud over $5,000.

Okno is roughly 130 km north of Winnipeg.

Fire crews were called tot he blaze early Jan. 20. View image in full screen
Fire crews were called tot he blaze early Jan. 20. RCMP/Handout

