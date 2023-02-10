Homeowner charged with arson, fraud after house fire in Okno, Man.

Police have laid fraud and arson charges in connection with a house fire in Okno, Man. last month.
Police and emergency crews were called to a fire at the home on Lilac Drive around 1:15 a.m. Jan. 20.
No one was injured, but police say the home suffered “extensive damage” in the blaze.
Police say an investigation with help from the local fire department found the fire was deliberately set.
A 28-year-old woman, described as the property owner, has been charged with arson for a fraudulent purpose and fraud over $5,000.
Okno is roughly 130 km north of Winnipeg.
