Montreal Canadiens sign defenceman Jordan Harris to two-year contract extension

The Montreal Canadiens have signed rookie defenceman Jordan Harris to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Friday.
The deal, which runs through the 2024-25 campaign, carries an average annual value of $1.4 million.
Harris has registered one goal and 10 assists in 47 games with Montreal in 2022-23.
Trending Now
Read more: Carey Price’s family plans to move from Montreal to B.C.
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
The 22-year-old played four seasons at Northeastern University in the NCAA before making his NHL debut last April.
Selected 71st overall at the 2018 draft, Harris has two goals and 10 assists in 57 career games with the Canadiens.
Comments