Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal Canadiens sign defenceman Jordan Harris to two-year contract extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2023 12:26 pm

The Montreal Canadiens have signed rookie defenceman Jordan Harris to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Friday.

The deal, which runs through the 2024-25 campaign, carries an average annual value of $1.4 million.

Harris has registered one goal and 10 assists in 47 games with Montreal in 2022-23.

Trending Now

Read more: Carey Price’s family plans to move from Montreal to B.C.

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The 22-year-old played four seasons at Northeastern University in the NCAA before making his NHL debut last April.

Selected 71st overall at the 2018 draft, Harris has two goals and 10 assists in 57 career games with the Canadiens.

NHLHockeyMontreal CanadiensHABSMontreal HockeyCanadiensCanadiens newsMontreal Canadiens newsNortheastern UniversityJordan Harris
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers