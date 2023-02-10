Menu

Canada

Ottawa appealing ruling that officials must help repatriate 4 men in Syrian camps

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2023 12:25 pm
The federal government is appealing a judge’s declaration that four Canadian men being held in Syrian camps are entitled to Ottawa’s help to return home.

In a filing Monday in the Federal Court of Appeal, the government asks that a ruling last month by Federal Court Justice Henry Brown be set aside – and be placed on hold while the appeal plays out.

Read more: Fate of Canadians detained in Syrian camps still unclear despite court ruling

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

In his ruling, Brown directed Ottawa to request repatriation of the men as soon as reasonably possible and provide them with passports or emergency travel documents.

Trending Now

Brown said the men are also entitled to have a representative of the federal government travel to Syria to help facilitate their release once their captors agree to hand them over.

Read more: Judge orders Ottawa to help repatriate four men held in Syrian camps

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

The Canadians are among the many foreign nationals in Syrian camps and jails run by Kurdish forces that reclaimed the war-torn region from the extremist group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

They include Jack Letts, whose parents John Letts and Sally Lane have waged a public campaign to pressure Ottawa to come to his aid.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

