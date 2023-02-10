Children’s Aid Society of Hamilton to eliminate jobs due to budget constraints, drop in cases

Send this page to someone via email

A local non-profit that focuses on the well-being and protection of children will reluctantly eliminate 19 positions amid budget constraints exacerbated by a youth mental health crisis.

The Children’s Aid Society (CAS) of Hamilton say the cuts are the result of a decrease in cases, escalating costs for its users and changes with primary funding from the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services.

Hamilton CAS executive director Bryan Shone told Global News the first part is tied to a decrease in the need for the agency since the pandemic, which has not recovered.

The second, an increase in costs within the mental health and developmental services sector for the children they serve.

“We also received budget allocations from the government a short time ago, and we’re looking at a two-per cent decrease per year, each year for the next two years, which equals about $2 million,” Shone explained.

“So we looked at our volumes and looked at where we’d be able to cut some positions while still not impacting service.”

Shone did not reveal whether there were any current vacancies in the 19 positions that are targeted.

The CAS is one of 47 children’s aid societies and Indigenous well-being entities across Ontario that offer protection services mandated under Ontario’s Child, Youth and Family Services Act.

At any given time, the CAS of Hamilton typically works with around 400 to 450 families every month but can see fluctuations at different times.

Shone says as of early February, around 370 children and youth are currently in their care.

Annual allocations of funding for Hamilton’s CAS have not significantly increased or decrease in recent years.

Children’s Mental Health Ontario suggests 36 per cent of parents have looked for help dealing with mental health issues, while 40 per cent say they didn’t get help or are still waiting.

Shone says the current strain on the CAS of Hamilton’s resources revolves around the same addictions, mental health and developmental services.

“We have long waitlists … residential care for mental health and developmental services is still not reached its pre-COVID-19 capacity and the need is higher,” Shone explained.

“We’re not seeing it as an increase in volumes, but we’re seeing it in terms of an increase in need in our community.”

Shone says the Hamilton CAS will work with the affected staff in terms of finding personnel other opportunities.

He expects more communications to be made within the next couple of weeks and the changes to be completed by the end of March.