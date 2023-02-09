SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Bichette and Blue Jays avoid arbitration

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2023 8:52 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays and shortstop Bo Bichette avoided arbitration after the two sides agreed to terms on a three-year, US$33.6 million contract, the team announced Thursday.

The deal would cover Bichette’s remaining years of arbitration eligibility. He could still become a free agent after the 2025 season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Fans gear up for Toronto Blue Jays wildcard series with Seattle Mariners'
Fans gear up for Toronto Blue Jays wildcard series with Seattle Mariners
Story continues below advertisement

Bichette, a 24-year-old native of Orlando, Fla., hit .290 last season with 24 homers and 93 RBIs.

Trending Now

Selected in the second round (No. 66 overall) of the 2016 draft by the Blue Jays, Bichette is considered one of the franchise’s young cornerstones along with slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and ace Alek Manoah.

Over parts of four big-league seasons, Bichette has a .297 average, a .340 on-base percentage and .831 OPS (on-base plus slugging).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers