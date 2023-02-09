Ottawa giving bail reform ‘serious consideration,’ justice minister says

Send this page to someone via email

Justice Minister David Lametti says he is giving “serious consideration” to reforming Canada’s bail laws in response to a request from premiers to make changes.

Provincial premiers unanimously called on the Liberal government in a letter to take “immediate action” on the bail system earlier this year.

The letter from premiers says there are a growing number of calls for changes to prevent accused people who are out on bail from committing further criminal acts.

Premiers called on the federal government to establish a “reverse onus” system for specific firearm offences that would require the person seeking bail to demonstrate why they should not remain behind bars.

Story continues below advertisement

5:15 Conservative MP criticizes Canada’s ‘catch and release’ bail system amid anger over police officer deaths

During a speech to the Canadian Bar Association Thursday, Lametti says the proposed reforms would be discussed at a coming meeting with provincial justice ministers.

He says the province’s proposal to introduce a “reverse onus” system for certain firearm offences was getting “serious consideration” from the Liberal government.