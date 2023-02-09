Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa giving bail reform ‘serious consideration,’ justice minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2023 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Justice Minister under pressure after feds switch on guns, bail reform, MAID'
Justice Minister under pressure after feds switch on guns, bail reform, MAID
WATCH: Justice Minister under pressure after feds switch on guns, bail reform, MAID

Justice Minister David Lametti says he is giving “serious consideration” to reforming Canada’s bail laws in response to a request from premiers to make changes.

Provincial premiers unanimously called on the Liberal government in a letter to take “immediate action” on the bail system earlier this year.

Read more: ‘No quick or easy solutions’ for surge of transit, street violence in cities: Lametti

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The letter from premiers says there are a growing number of calls for changes to prevent accused people who are out on bail from committing further criminal acts.

Premiers called on the federal government to establish a “reverse onus” system for specific firearm offences that would require the person seeking bail to demonstrate why they should not remain behind bars.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Conservative MP criticizes Canada’s ‘catch and release’ bail system amid anger over police officer deaths'
Conservative MP criticizes Canada’s ‘catch and release’ bail system amid anger over police officer deaths

During a speech to the Canadian Bar Association Thursday, Lametti says the proposed reforms would be discussed at a coming meeting with provincial justice ministers.

He says the province’s proposal to introduce a “reverse onus” system for certain firearm offences was getting “serious consideration” from the Liberal government.

Baildavid lamettiBail ReformCanada BailCanada Bail Reformbail CanadaDavid Lametti canadaDavid Lametti newsbail lawsbail laws canadabail reform canadacanada bail lawscanada bail reform lawscanada bail reform news
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers