Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon receives federal funding for transportation projects

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 11:45 am
Saskatoon Cycles wants the city’s bike bylaw changed to allowing cycling on some city sidewalks. View image in full screen
Federal funding is going towards projects in Saskatoon aimed at encouraging more active transportation. Brice Perkins / Global News

Saskatoon’s Active Transportation Plan is receiving $200,000 from the government of Canada to help address infrastructure for walking, cycling and other modes of active transportation.

The money is being divvied up equally between four projects across the city:

  • Millar Avenue from 43rd Street to Marquis Drive: A planning project that includes assessment, engagement and design of a multi-use pathway.
  • College Drive from Preston Avenue to McOrmond Drive: A feasibility analysis to determine active transportation crossings at interchanges and rail crossings.
  • Victoria Avenue from Taylor Street to Ruth Street: A planning project that includes assessment, engagement, and design of pedestrian improvements and an all ages and abilities cycling facility.
  • Active Transportation Street Team: Provide an education program about the rules of the road and the existing bike network.

Read more: Winter cycling an affordable, convenient transportation option, say Winnipeg advocates

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Story continues below advertisement

“Residents of Saskatoon increasingly walk, bike, drive or use public transportation to get to their destinations. Our government is investing in these projects to ensure their commutes are safe and pleasant, and to encourage more people to take up active transportation. It is good for our health and for our environment,” said Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc.

Trending Now

“This funding focuses on planning and education projects, which supports the goals of the Active Transportation Plan to have more places for walking and cycling safely, to build a culture for active transportation, and to encourage more people to walk and ride a bike,” said Jay Magus, director of transportation.

According to the City of Saskatoon’s website, the transportation plan focuses on offering more and safer places to walk and cycle, and encouraging other forms of active transportation.

Click to play video: 'City of Calgary reopening Centre Street Bridge’s lower deck to vehicle traffic'
City of Calgary reopening Centre Street Bridge’s lower deck to vehicle traffic
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsFundingInfrastructureCyclingGovernment of CanadaActive Transportation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers