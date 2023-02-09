Millions worth of cocaine found after search of Vaughan storage locker, residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they have laid charges against two people after millions of dollars worth of cocaine were seized during a search of a storage locker and home.

Police said an investigation dubbed Project Aries began in September 2022 into suspects believed to be in possession of large amounts of cocaine.

In January 2023, a search warrant was executed at a storage locker in Vaughan and a residence in Richmond Hill.

During the searches, police said officers found cocaine with a street value of $8.9 million. They also seized $260,000 in cash and $100,000 in luxury clothing, police added.

Two suspects were arrested at the residence, investigators said.

Investigators have charged 30-year-old Alisha Kokko and 39-year-old William Phung. They are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession proceeds of crime.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.