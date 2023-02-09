Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Millions worth of cocaine found after search of Vaughan storage locker, residence: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 9:30 am
Screenshot from video released by York Regional Police of cocaine seized during a search warrant. View image in full screen
Screenshot from video released by York Regional Police of cocaine seized during a search warrant. York Regional Police

York Regional Police say they have laid charges against two people after millions of dollars worth of cocaine were seized during a search of a storage locker and home.

Police said an investigation dubbed Project Aries began in September 2022 into suspects believed to be in possession of large amounts of cocaine.

In January 2023, a search warrant was executed at a storage locker in Vaughan and a residence in Richmond Hill.

Trending Now

During the searches, police said officers found cocaine with a street value of $8.9 million. They also seized $260,000 in cash and $100,000 in luxury clothing, police added.

Read more: Man charged after ‘multiple’ break-ins reported at restaurants in Newmarket, East Gwillimbury

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Two suspects were arrested at the residence, investigators said.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have charged 30-year-old Alisha Kokko and 39-year-old William Phung. They are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession proceeds of crime.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.

DrugsYork Regional PoliceCocaineVaughanRichmond Hillcocaine seizedProject AriesVaughan storage locker
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers