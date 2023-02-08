Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Toronto conservation authority warns of ‘dangerous’ rivers due to rain, melting snow

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 7:14 pm
Debris that has made its way down the Don River, near the future home of Sidewalk Labs in Toronto on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. View image in full screen
Debris that has made its way down the Don River, near the future home of Sidewalk Labs in Toronto on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

Heavy rain and melting snow could cause flooding in the Toronto area on Thursday, a local conservation authority is warning.

In a flood outlook warning, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority cited weather advisories from Environment Canada that predict rainfall around Toronto of up to 25 millimetres.

Environment Canada has also said that strong winds and freezing rain are possible on Thursday.

Read more: All of southern Ontario under rain, snow special weather statements

Read next: Battery pack erupts in flames on United flight to N.J., 4 people hospitalized

The conservation authority said all rivers and streams across the Greater Toronto Area should “be considered dangerous” due to high water levels and fast flow.

Trending Now

“The forecasted precipitation combined with melting snow and ice and frozen ground conditions will result in increased water levels and flows within our rivers which will continue over the next couple of days,” the flood outlook said.

Story continues below advertisement

The risk appears to be limited to waterways, with the Toronto-area conservation authority noting widespread flooding is “not anticipated.”

Environment CanadaSnowRainFreezing RainGreater Toronto AreaToronto FloodingToronto RainToronto And Region Conservation AuthorityTRCA
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers