Toronto conservation authority warns of ‘dangerous’ rivers due to rain, melting snow

Heavy rain and melting snow could cause flooding in the Toronto area on Thursday, a local conservation authority is warning.

In a flood outlook warning, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority cited weather advisories from Environment Canada that predict rainfall around Toronto of up to 25 millimetres.

Environment Canada has also said that strong winds and freezing rain are possible on Thursday.

The conservation authority said all rivers and streams across the Greater Toronto Area should “be considered dangerous” due to high water levels and fast flow.

“The forecasted precipitation combined with melting snow and ice and frozen ground conditions will result in increased water levels and flows within our rivers which will continue over the next couple of days,” the flood outlook said.

The risk appears to be limited to waterways, with the Toronto-area conservation authority noting widespread flooding is “not anticipated.”