Man charged after hit-and-run in Toronto: police

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said on Wednesday at around 1:54 a.m., officers received a report of unknown trouble in the Burnhamthorpe and Mill roads area.
Police said a man was driving his vehicle eastbound on Burnhamthorpe Road, just west of Mill Road, when he allegedly struck a 26-year-old man.
Officers said the driver fled the scene of the collision.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said 34-year-old Dustin Yu from Toronto has since been arrested.
He has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.
Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court in March.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
