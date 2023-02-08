69th annual Luther Invitational Tournament set to tip off in Regina

One of the biggest basketball tournaments in Western Canada is officially back as the Luther Invitational Tournament (LIT) is nearly underway in Regina.

And after two years of the tournament being cancelled or altered, excitement has been growing since the first day of school.

“Everybody from the students to the staff and the office are all pretty excited about it,” said Jeremy Sundeen, the Luther senior boys head coach as well as an LIT director.

The senior basketball tournament sees both men’s and women’s team’s from across Western Canada compete for the title.

This year marks the 69th annual LIT, set three years after the 68th annual LIT.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can’t wait,” Isaac Settner, a Grade 12 point guard for the Luthor Lions, said with a smile on his face during practice. “This is by far the most hyped I have ever been and I am counting down the days.”

And as tipoff approaches, Sundeen said Settner isn’t the only one getting excited for the weekend.

“Our Grade 12s were in Grade 9 when we last hosted LIT so I notice a big difference with them,” Sundeen said when describing the intensity of practices this week.

“I’m not sure all the Grade 11s know what’s coming and they fully grasp the magnitude of this event and what it means to the Luther community and the basketball program.”

0:23 Saskatchewan Roughriders connect with students about mental health

And even for Sundeen, there are a few nerves for opening night as he has never had the chance to coach at LIT throughout his decades-long basketball career.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve been to LIT but I’ve never been in LIT,” Sundeen said. “And so even for me, I don’t fully grasp exactly what’s coming.”

The tournament boosts a new theme every year where students and fans get in on the action. Themes such as the ’80s, famous movies, technology, mythology and more have all been done over the last number of years.

This year, the Semple Gymnasium will be straight out of the ’90s.

Students will spend significant time both during and after school getting ready to host the tournament, especially when it comes to artwork. The tournament is known for its signature pieces designed by students that line the walls of both Luther gyms as well as the hallways.

“This event is for the whole school. It is not just the basketball players,” Sundeen said. “It’s amazing to see the community come together.”

And while the Luther senior boys currently rank 10th in Regina league play, it wouldn’t be the first time the home team has been an underdog in their own tournament and come out on top — something the Lions hope is on the horizon.

“You never know what is going to happen until you step on the floor,” Sundeen said.

LIT tips off at Luther High School Thursday, Feb. 9.

Story continues below advertisement