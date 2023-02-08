Kingston, Ont.-area United Way CEO to step down

Send this page to someone via email

The top administrator at the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington United Way, Bhavana Varma, has announced she will step down as CEO at the end of August.

Varma, who has been CEO of the United Way KFL&A United Way for 24 years, oversaw record fundraising efforts and the agency’s ranking in the top 100 Canadian charities.

“We are very sorry to see her go,” said board chair Mary Rae. “Bhavana has worked tirelessly for the United Way, and she’s leaving our organization with a very strong foundation on which to build the future. I thank Bhavana for her leadership, passion and commitment to the community. She will be missed.”

The board has begun a search to find her successor.

“We’re coming out of the pandemic with great resilience, helping more people and raising more money than ever,” Varma said of her departure.

“Also, and just as significantly, we have built wonderful working relationships and partnerships geared to understanding our area’s greatest needs, and have invested where we can do the most good.”

The United Way of KFL&A has grown significantly under Varma’s leadership. In addition to raising record amounts of money in its annual campaign, the agency has attracted significant new sources of revenue from the government and other organizations in support of critical human service programs in the region.