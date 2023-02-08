King’s University College partners with London Salvation Army in support of homeless counselling

King’s University College in London, Ont., and the Salvation Army London Centre of Hope are partnering together in having social work students provide free counselling services for the city’s most vulnerable in helping them “overcome trauma” while “rebuilding dignity and hope.”

Working under clinical supervision, the new King’s Community Support Centre brings six students enrolled in their master’s and bachelor’s social work programs to the Salvation Army London Centre of Hope every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“The new partnership offers the students practical counselling experience while providing support to individuals and families impacted by homelessness, substance use recovery, mental health, and other traumas,” officials wrote in a statement.

Jon DeActis, executive director of the Salvation Army London Centre of Hope, said “there’s always been a need” for mental health support for the local unhoused population, “but there haven’t been enough resources.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a great partnership for us in the community and to provide something that you typically don’t see in a shelter,” he said.

The free counselling and support program began last month and just within that short span of time, DeActis said the response has been nothing but positive and continues to build.

“Our residents here have really appreciated the opportunity to meet with someone and talk,” he said. “They’re even referring themselves without going through anyone, and they can do that, which is great.”

M.K. Arundel, co-ordinator of field education at King’s School of Social Work, said it’s not just Salvation Army clients who are responding well to the program, highlighting the positive response from participating students.

“They’re very excited to be able to contribute to being part of a solution for our community,” she said. “But they’re also very excited for the learning that they are going to have as they journey along in their mandatory clinical direct practice practicum.

“Anything from mental health addictions, trauma, system navigation, these are all rich, relevant, valuable learning opportunities that they’re really embracing and enthusiastic about.”

The program’s first trial will run until the end of July before starting up again in September. In total, up to 12 King’s social work students will participate in the placement during the academic year.

Story continues below advertisement

Looking further into the future, Arundel said the hope is to expand the program to be available for other community members in need.

“This program is innovative, creative and collaborative,” she said. “This is a win-win for both our students who have a mandatory requirement for clinical and direct practice while being able to offer needed support to our community.”

The King’s Community Support Centre is located on the main floor of The Salvation Army London Centre of Hope, on the corner of Wellington and Horton streets.

The centre is now open every Monday and Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for in-person intakes. Appointments can also be booked on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

More information can be found on the Salvation Army London Centre of Hope website.