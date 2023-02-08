Menu

Canada

Toronto city council scraps proposal to keep warming spaces open around the clock until April

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2023 1:19 pm
Toronto city council scraps proposal to keep warming spaces open around the clock until April - image View image in full screen
City of Toronto / Twitter

Toronto city council has voted to scrap a proposal to keep its warming centres open around the clock until mid-April.

In its place, city council voted to call on the federal government for more support and for the provincial government to require big municipalities to provide shelter space proportionate to their population.

Council also moved to ask city staff to consider in a future report the feasibility of providing 24-7 respite spaces.

Meanwhile, councillors are being asked to find a space in their ward that could be used as a warming centre this winter, subject to budget approval and available staff.

Councillors were originally considering a recommendation by the city’s board of health to declare a public health crisis over the lack of shelter space and to direct city staff to keep warming centres open 24-7 until April 15.

The council debate came as Toronto’s shelter system is stretched to its limits, with city data showing it is running at capacity and struggling to accommodate people looking for a bed.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

