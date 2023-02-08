Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stocks also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2023 11:36 am
A sign board displays the TSX level outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. EEB

Losses in the base metals sector helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.50 points at 20,689.50.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 82.04 points at 34,074.65. The S&P 500 index was down 29.66 points at 4,134.34, while the Nasdaq composite was down 149.49 points at 11,964.30.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.45 cents US compared with 74.43 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude contract was up 91 cents at US$78.05 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.50 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$2.70 at US$1,887.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$4.04 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

