Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Feb. 8

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 10:07 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Feb. 8'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Feb. 8
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Sum Theatre has a new artistic director, finishing touches in Décor and Design and a Winter’s Tale at Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Feb. 8, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Familiar face is new artistic director at Sum Theatre

Known for Theatre in the Park and part of Saskatoon summer, Sum Theatre brings live performances for all ages to locations across the city.

The theatre is now welcoming back a familiar face to the group as Mackenzie Dawson takes over as the new artistic director.

Dawson speaks with Chantal Wagner about his decision to take on the role and his hopes and goals for the theatre.

Click to play video: 'Familiar face new artistic director at Sum Theatre'
Familiar face new artistic director at Sum Theatre

Making homes warm and inviting: Décor and Design

Part of any home build or renovation is the finishing process.

Karen Palibroda from Metric Design says this involves making the space feel warm and inviting.

Trending Now

She goes over the process of bringing a space together in Décor and Design.

Click to play video: 'Making homes warm and inviting: Décor and Design'
Making homes warm and inviting: Décor and Design

Winter’s Tale lighting up Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan

All is not quiet at Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan during the winter months.

A new display — Winter’s Tale — is lighting up the facility by the South Saskatchewan River.

Artistic director Kayvon Khoshkam explains the inspiration for the display in Experience Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'Winter’s Tale lighting up Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan'
Winter’s Tale lighting up Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Feb. 8

Scattered flurries — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Feb. 8, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Feb. 8'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Feb. 8
Decor and DesignGlobal News Morning SaskatoonShakespeare On The SaskatchewanMetric DesignSum TheatreInteriro DesignMackenzie DawsonWinter's Tale
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

