Calgary police shoot man after suspect points gun at officers during traffic stop

Calgary Police say officers discharged their firearm after a man allegedly pointed a gun at officers during a traffic stop in a northwest neighbourhood.

Police said they were initially called to Hendon Drive Northwest just before 4 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a traffic accident.

When officers arrived, police said a man in his vehicle pointed a gun at them.

The man had remained in his vehicle with the gun, police said.

After a 90-minute standoff, police said a tactical team gassed the suspect out of the vehicle at around 5:30 a.m.

Police confirmed to Global News that they shot the man who was inside the vehicle.

He was then taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

No officers were injured.

In a later update, police said residents in the immediate area no longer need to shelter in place.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating. ASIRT is an agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

A man who pointed a gun at police is in hospital in stable condition after being shot by police on Hendon Drive NW. ASIRT is investigating. Live updates from the scene on Global News Morning. @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/35vtK13kII — Dallas Flexhaug (@DallasFlexhaug) February 8, 2023

UPDATE: The incident has been resolved and one man has been transported to hospital. We are no longer asking residents in the area of the 200 block of Hendon Drive N.W. to shelter in place. More details will be released as more information becomes available. #yyc pic.twitter.com/zVxAZLT0q7 — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) February 8, 2023