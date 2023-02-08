Calgary police shoot man after suspect points gun at officers during traffic stop

Calgary Police say officers discharged their firearm after a man allegedly pointed a gun at officers during a traffic stop in a northwest neighbourhood.
Police said they were initially called to Hendon Drive Northwest just before 4 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a traffic accident.
When officers arrived, police said a man in his vehicle pointed a gun at them.
The man had remained in his vehicle with the gun, police said.
After a 90-minute standoff, police said a tactical team gassed the suspect out of the vehicle at around 5:30 a.m.
Police confirmed to Global News that they shot the man who was inside the vehicle.
He was then taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.
No officers were injured.
In a later update, police said residents in the immediate area no longer need to shelter in place.
Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating. ASIRT is an agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.
