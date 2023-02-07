All of southern Ontario under rain, snow special weather statements

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada is warning rain, freezing rain, high winds and even snow are possible across southern Ontario on Thursday night.

The weather agency issued a series of special weather statement on Tuesday evening.

One advisory, issued for Toronto, warned of potentially heavy rain — up to 25 millimetres on Thursday evening. It said strong winds of up to 90 km/h were also in the forecast.

“A brief period of freezing rain is possible Thursday morning for areas inland from the Great Lakes,” the advisory said.

Another special statement issued for the Kingston and Prince Edward area described similar weather. “Rain will taper to showers by Thursday evening,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

Further north, in the Muskoka area, winds are expected to peak at around 80 km/h.

“Travel conditions may become hazardous due to icy and slippery roads and walkways,” the advisory said.

Parts of northern Ontario, including Sault Ste. Marie, are also under advisories for snow.