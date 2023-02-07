Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

All of southern Ontario under rain, snow special weather statements

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 6:41 pm
A man dashes down the sidewalk during an early summer rainstorm in Toronto on June 29, 2021, amid both heat and rainfall warnings. View image in full screen
A man dashes down the sidewalk during an early summer rainstorm in Toronto on June 29, 2021, amid both heat and rainfall warnings. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

Environment Canada is warning rain, freezing rain, high winds and even snow are possible across southern Ontario on Thursday night.

The weather agency issued a series of special weather statement on Tuesday evening.

One advisory, issued for Toronto, warned of potentially heavy rain — up to 25 millimetres on Thursday evening. It said strong winds of up to 90 km/h were also in the forecast.

“A brief period of freezing rain is possible Thursday morning for areas inland from the Great Lakes,” the advisory said.

Read more: Winter weather advisories in place for Toronto, much of southern Ontario

Read next: Chinese spy balloon: U.S. Navy releases up-close photos of debris recovery

Another special statement issued for the Kingston and Prince Edward area described similar weather. “Rain will taper to showers by Thursday evening,” it said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Further north, in the Muskoka area, winds are expected to peak at around 80 km/h.

“Travel conditions may become hazardous due to icy and slippery roads and walkways,” the advisory said.

Parts of northern Ontario, including Sault Ste. Marie, are also under advisories for snow.

Click to play video: 'Slow start to ski season in southern Ontario'
Slow start to ski season in southern Ontario
Environment CanadaSnowRainFreezing RainSouthern OntarioMuskokaNorthern OntarioWeather Advisory
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers